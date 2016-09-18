English Championship: Christian Atsu plays in Newcastle's home defeat

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu was a second half substitute as Newcastle were handed a surprise home defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Christian Atsu shined on his debut for Rafael Benitez' side after coming off the bench to have a hand in the team's fifth goal and also hit the woodwork. The Ghanaian player once again came off the substitute bench replacing Matt Ritchie in the 63rd minute as Newcastle failed to replicate their midweek performance at Lotus Road against Queens Park Rangers.

The defeat ended the hosts five straight wins in the Championship.

Chancel Mbemba turned Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's cross into his own net to give the visitors, who lost 4-0 in midweek, a half-time lead.

Winger Helder Costa curled in a second from 18 yards just after the hour.

Christian Atsu joined Newcastle this season on loan from Chelsea FC.

