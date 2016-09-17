Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 17 September 2016 22:40 CET

Christian Atsu: Ghanaian midfielder was unused substitute in Newcastle's home defeat

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu wasn't fielded, as Newcastle were handed a surprise home defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Christian Atsu who shined on his debut for Rafael Benitez' side after coming off the bench to have a hand in the team's fifth goal and also hit the woodwork, stayed on the bench for the entire duration of the period Newcastle failed to replicate their midweek performance at Lotus Road against Queens Park Rangers.

The defeat ended the hosts five straight wins in the Championship.

Chancel Mbemba turned Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's cross into his own net to give the visitors, who lost 4-0 in midweek, a half-time lead.

Winger Helder Costa curled in a second from 18 yards just after the hour.

Christian Atsu joined Newcastle this season on loan from Chelsea FC.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

When two greatmen are fighting over something, it is because of absence of truth.
By: Kwesi Mensah(Kinesi)
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img