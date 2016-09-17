Christian Atsu: Ghanaian midfielder was unused substitute in Newcastle's home defeat

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu wasn't fielded, as Newcastle were handed a surprise home defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Christian Atsu who shined on his debut for Rafael Benitez' side after coming off the bench to have a hand in the team's fifth goal and also hit the woodwork, stayed on the bench for the entire duration of the period Newcastle failed to replicate their midweek performance at Lotus Road against Queens Park Rangers.

The defeat ended the hosts five straight wins in the Championship.

Chancel Mbemba turned Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's cross into his own net to give the visitors, who lost 4-0 in midweek, a half-time lead.

Winger Helder Costa curled in a second from 18 yards just after the hour.

Christian Atsu joined Newcastle this season on loan from Chelsea FC.

