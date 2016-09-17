Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 17 September 2016 22:40 CET

Photo: The state of Sunyani coronation park after NDC manifesto launch

Ghanaians love football. It is next to religion. Football is probably the only single event, which unites the entire nation. When the country's football teams win matches, Ghanaians of all shades, come together and celebrate in processions and carnivals.

On Saturday, September 17, 2016, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) launched its much-talked about Manifesto ahead of the December elections at the Coronation Park in Sunyani, Brong Ahafo region.

The mammoth launch, which was attended by the President of Ghana and NDC presidential nominee - John Dramani Mahama - also saw over twenty thousand supporters and sympathisers converging on the Sunyani Coronation Park.

play The Sunyani coronation park will host the outstanding Division One League game between Tano Bofoakwa and FC Tanga on Sunday.

Sports News

" wisdom is being smarter today because you were foolish yesterday".
By: Angelina Ashia Addy
