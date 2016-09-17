Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 17 September 2016

Augustine Okrah tallies 14 goals in Sudanese league; Francis Coffie also on target for Al Merreikh

Augustine Okrah bagged his 14th Sudanese Premier League goal on Thursday as Al Merreikh beat Hilal Kadougli 3-1 at home. 

The enterprising was released on the right and he burst into the box before chipping one over the Hilal Kadougli goalkeeper.

Okrah's goal was in the 41st minute after compatriot Francis Coffie had opened the scoring.

Watch Augustine Okrah and Francis Coffie goals for Al Merreikh:

