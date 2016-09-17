Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 17 September 2016 21:10 CET

Asamoah Gyan: Black Stars skipper scores in Al Ahli 4-0 victory

Asamoah Gyan was on target as Al Ahli thrashed their opponent 4-0 in the Arabian Gulf League UAE League on Friday.

Asamoah Gyan required just four minutes on Friday to slot home his 96th goal in the Arabian Gulf League, as the Red Knights kicked off their title defence with a 4-0 triumph against Emirates Club which required a late flourish to gain gloss.

Gyan was however taken off before the hour mark, amidst cheers from the loyal fans of the club who were impressed with his contribution in the game.

Al Ahli scored the other goals through Al Hammadi, who got a brace after coming on from the bench  and the other goal came from the boot of Ahmed Khalil, also a substitute

The 30-year-old striker came off the bench to score on his debut against former side Al Ain last week in the Arabian Gulf Cup.

And made a cameo appearance for Al Ahli on Tuesday when they beat Al Nasr 2-1 to win the Super Cup.

Tangible improvement will need to be registered if the striker is to edge out fellow scorer Ahmed Khalil once again, after he was benched for the midweek Arabian Gulf Super Cup-victory, in Thursday's challenging engagement across Dubai at Al Nasr.

Asamoah Gyan is on loan from Shanghai SIPG in the Chines Super League.

