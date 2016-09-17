Prem: City Cruise, Arsenal, Leicester Win

Manchester City continued their perfect start to the season and remained top of the Premier League table with a 4-0 win against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan secured City’s eighth successive win — an unprecedented feat for the club at the start of a season — since Guardiola took charge.

The only downside for City was the sending-off of Nolito for aiming a headbutt at Adam Smith in the 86th minute, but the performance as a whole was highly impressive.

Arsenal and Alexis Sanchez continued their fine record against Hull City as Arsene Wenger’s side won 4-1 , a third straight Premier League match for the first time since December.

Sanchez has now scored six goals in five matches in all competitions against the Tigers, and got the first of Saturday’s contest early on after directing home an Alex Iwobi shot.

Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic should have done better in the build-up to the opener, but went some way to making amends by denying Sanchez from the spot kick that followed Livermore’s handball.

The midfielder-cum-defender was perhaps harshly sent off and Arsenal capitalised 10 minutes after half-time, with Theo Walcott collecting a clever flick by the impressive Iwobi to clip home. Harry Maguire could only help the goal-bound ball into his own net.

Robert Snodgrass reduced the deficit late on when referee Roger East awarded a penalty, but Sanchez rifled home and substitute Granit Xhaka opened his account in stunning fashion as Arsenal became the first away side to win six competitive matches at the KCOM Stadium.

Club-record signing Islam Slimani capped a dream Premier League debut as his brace powered Leicester City to victory over Burnley.

The Algeria international striker scored either side of the break to clinch a 3-0 win and seal a wonderful week after the Foxes’ debut Champions League victory at Club Brugge.

Ben Mee’s own goal wrapped up the win for the Foxes who played with the swagger which saw them romp to the title last season.

A new era at West Bromwich Albion began in entertaining style as a 4-2 home win against West Ham United helped ease speculation about Tony Pulis’ future.

In the first game since Thursday’s announcement that a takeover by Chinese group Yunyi Guokai Sports Development Limited — led by Guochuan Lai — had been completed, West Brom surged into a four-goal lead through Nacer Chadli, superb on his home debut, Salomon Rondon, James McClean and Chadli once more finding the target.

West Ham, who have now conceded 11 goals in their last three Premier League matches, replied with Michail Antonio’s header and a Manuel Lanzini penalty but never looked like completing the unlikely comeback.

-espnfc