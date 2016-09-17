English Championship: Jordan Ayew features in Aston Villa 0-0 draw

Jordan Ayew played the full 90 minutes as his Aston Villa side were held on to claim a point at Ipswich and secure a fifth draw from their eight Championship games.

The Ghana striker had Villa's best chance, when he was blocked by Adam Webster with the goal at his mercy.

Since being relegated and having broken the Championship transfer record to sign Kodjia, Villa have managed to win only once in the league this season.

And, having conceded goals in the last six minutes of four matches, Roberto di Matteo's side were lucky not to do so again.

Sears saw one of his free-kicks deflected wide, while the other was saved by Pierluigi Gollini, and Kodjia came to the rescue defensively with his two goal-line clearances.

Jack Grealish, Ashley Westwood and Ayew all had attempts blocked but the Ghanaian should have put Villa ahead early in the second half when he rounded keeper Bartosz Bialkowski before being denied by Webster's challenge.

