Sports News | 17 September 2016 19:40 CET

English Championship: Albert Adomah makes Aston Villa bow

Albert Adomah made his Championship debut for his new club Aston Villa in their 0-0 drawn game at Ipswich

The Ghana international came on in the 82nd minute for Leandro Bacuna at the Portman Road Stadium as the two promotion hopefuls shared the spoils.

The ex-Middlesbrough winger has missed all 7 of Villa's Championship games due to a groin problem since his switch from the Riverside in the summer transfer window.

His Black Stars team-mate Jordan Ayew played the full duration of the game.

Adomah made 43 league appearances for Middlesbrough last season, netting six times.

