Berekum Chelsea striker Saddick Adams joins Cypriot side Turk Limassol

Ghana striker Saddick Adams has returned to Europe after joining Cypriot side Turk Ocagi Limassol on a two-year-contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 26-year-old, who played for Atletico Madrid B five seasons ago, moved to the Northern Cypriot side following his exploits on the Ghanaian scene with Berekum Chelsea.

Adams underwent trials at Eskisehirspor but could not seal a move to the Turkish second-tier side and opted to join Limassol.

