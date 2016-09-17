Sports News | 17 September 2016 19:40 CET
Berekum Chelsea striker Saddick Adams joins Cypriot side Turk Limassol
Ghana striker Saddick Adams has returned to Europe after joining Cypriot side Turk Ocagi Limassol on a two-year-contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.
The 26-year-old, who played for Atletico Madrid B five seasons ago, moved to the Northern Cypriot side following his exploits on the Ghanaian scene with Berekum Chelsea.
Adams underwent trials at Eskisehirspor but could not seal a move to the Turkish second-tier side and opted to join Limassol.
