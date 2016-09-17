Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 17 September 2016 19:40 CET

Newly-promoted Egyptian side Tanta FC sign Ghanaian duo Ato-Bissah and Dennis Tetteh

Egyptian Premier League new-boys FC Tanta have announced the capture of Ghanaian midfield duo Joseph Ato-Bissah and Dennis Tetteh.


Ato-Bissah, 26, arrived in Cairo in late August ahead of his move to the move and finally inked a two-year-deal at the club while Tetteh, a free agent, joined after parting ways with Entag El Harby.

Tetteh also signed a two-year-deal.
Ato-Bissah, who featured for the second-string side of Atletico Madrid in 2013, is hoping to impress on his debut season in the Egyptian top-flight.

The pair join Samuel Owusu at the club and are expected to make their league debuts on Saturday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

life is not competition but the completion which is more important what did you think?
By: kofi beng
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img