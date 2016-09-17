Newly-promoted Egyptian side Tanta FC sign Ghanaian duo Ato-Bissah and Dennis Tetteh

Egyptian Premier League new-boys FC Tanta have announced the capture of Ghanaian midfield duo Joseph Ato-Bissah and Dennis Tetteh.



Ato-Bissah, 26, arrived in Cairo in late August ahead of his move to the move and finally inked a two-year-deal at the club while Tetteh, a free agent, joined after parting ways with Entag El Harby.

Tetteh also signed a two-year-deal.

Ato-Bissah, who featured for the second-string side of Atletico Madrid in 2013, is hoping to impress on his debut season in the Egyptian top-flight.

The pair join Samuel Owusu at the club and are expected to make their league debuts on Saturday.

