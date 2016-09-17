Iheanacho and brilliant De Bruyne help Man City smash Bournemouth

A rampant Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent start to the season by cruising past Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad on Saturday.

The home side led 2-0 at half-time after strikes from the outstanding Kevin De Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho, who was once again standing in for the suspended Sergio Aguero.

City wrapped up the points by adding further goals after the break from Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan, who was making his Premier League debut, with their only disappointment being the late red card for Nolito.

However, City - who also recorded their first clean sheet of the campaign - remain top of the table, while Bournemouth are 16th.

City boss Pep Guardiola handed John Stones his first rest of the campaign, with the England international being joined on the substitutes' bench by club captain Vincent Kompany after his recovery from a long-term groin problem.

Elsewhere, the in-form Aguero was still serving the second game of his three-match ban, while as expected David Silva missed out through injury.

Gundogan, though, was passed fit to take his place in central midfield, where the German came face to face with Jack Wilshere, making his first start since joining Bournemouth on loan from Arsenal in place of Callum Wilson.

With Man City playing scintillating football, former Al Jazeera & Sky Sports anchor Richard Parr says there is an increasing perception that Guardiola is indeed the Special One, and not Jose Mourinho. Interview by Joy Sports Gary Al-Smith.