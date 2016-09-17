Daniel Amartey: I was shy of poor English when I joined Leicester

Ghanaian defender, Daniel Amartey has stated his teammates helped him to improve on his English language when he first joined the champions.

Amartey, 21 joined Leicester City from Copenhagen in the Danish League in January 2015 and despite getting fewer matches last season in defence.

Claudio Ranieri has transformed into a central midfielder to replace Ngolo Kante, who made a move to Chelsea.

Daniel Amartey has been playing consistently for the club, and he believes his teammates at Leicester City have contributed to his quick adjustment to life at England.

"Leicester City is a very good club, and when I first came to Leicester City I was so shy because my English was not so good, but the players helped me a lot. We are together. If I need anything, I tell them, and they help me. I am very happy," he told Leicester's official website.

