Premier League: Daniel Amartey shines in Leicester 3-0 win over Burnley

Daniel Amartey starred in his defensive midfield role for Leicester City as they thrashed Burnley 3-0 in Saturday's clash at the King Power Stadium, thanks to Islam Slimani's brace in his Premier League bow.

Both sides started brightly and enjoyed a number of forays on goal, but the first concrete chance did not come until the 25th minute, when Riyad Mahrez weaved through the Clarets defence and forced a save from Tom Heaton.

The Algerian then came close with a header in the 37th minute, but in first-half injury time, compatriot Slimani succeeded in rifling the Foxes ahead by nodding home Christian Fuchs's free kick.

play The 28-year-old Algerian revealed his disappointment at leaving Sporting Lisbon but looks to have settled well for the Foxes

