This achievement means a lot to Wa All Stars family- Adepa

Wa All Stars were crowned Ghana Premier League champions following their midweek win over Aduana Stars in a league decider match by 2-1 at the Malik Jabeer Park in Wa.

Head coach of Wa All Stars, Enus Kwame Adepa has expressed his happiness on how the achievement of winning the league title for the first time in the club's history has elated him as a coach and the entire club together.

"The achievement means a lot to me personally because it has boosted me to belief that the path I have chosen to pursue will be successful.

"It also means a lot to the entire Wa All Stars family", he said.

He continued to say that the achievement was not a fluke but they worked hard towards it during the preseason with the support of their management.

"We worked towards it from the beginning of the season with a good pre-season preparation.

"The management of the club also knew our target so they did everything to support us and today this is the result", he added.

The former King Solomon coach said he was happy wit the victory and knew ithat was coming but didn't want to pre-empt it.

"I was sure we will make it but I didn't want to pre-empt anything".

Wa All Stars travel to Sekondi-Takoradi to play Sekondi Hasaacas in the final round of league matches were they will be officially crowned as the champions of the 2016 football season.

