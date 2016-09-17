Ghana ace Daniel Amartey excels again as Leicester City destroy Burnley 3-0

Ghana international Daniel Amartey excelled in his defensive midfield role for Leicester City as the Foxes clobbered Burnley 3-0 at the King Power Stadium in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Amartey, 21, once again slotted in well at the all-important role as he gagged the spaces, intercepted passes and remained a strong shield for the back four.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri in growing his confident in the Ghanaian and believes the former International Allies player has the capacity to development into the big shoes of N'Golo Kante.

Amartey received praises from his manager and team-mate Danny Drinkwater following his top notch display against Club Brugge in the Uefa Champions League in midweek.

The ambidextrous Ghanaian player has now featured in all of Leicester's last four games in all competitions.

The reigning Premier League title-holders claimed the precious win thanks to a double strike from new-boy Islam Slimani. The Algerian star opened the scoring on his home debut with a towering header from a Christian Fuchs cross before the 28-year-old doubled the lead after the break with yet another strong header.

Ben Mee scored an own-goal to seal the fate of the visitors. Jeffrey Schlupp failed to be declared fit for the match.

By El Akyereko

