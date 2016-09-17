Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Osman sent off while in action for Partick Thistle in Scottish Premiership

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Osman was sent off while in action for Scottish side Partick Thistle in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The experienced midfielder, 29, was captaining the Jags against Kilmarnock at the Rugby Park and he received his marching orders after being booked twice late into the game.

Osman was booked on the 85th minute for a bad challenge on his opponent in the 85th minute and repeated an similar act four minutes later.

Referee Andrew Dallas wasted no time in sending him off for his first red card of the season.

