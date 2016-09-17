Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Ghana Premier League: C.K Akunnor Wa All Stars were deserved champions

C.K Akunnor has indicated that Wa All Stars were deserved champions of the 2015-16 Ghana Premier League.

Wa All Stars defeated their closest competitor for this season's championship to win a historic title as the first club from the three Northern regions to do so.

Some people in the football fraternity claim that Wa All Stars are not true champions, due to the controversy surrounding the league decider against Aduana Stars.

However, C.K Akunnor has stated that they have been the best side of the season.

"For me they deserve it because they have done so well and I want to congratulate them for winning,' Akunnor told Joy FM.

"I have been to WA couple of times and I must tell you that for these guys to be travelling around to play wee k in week out, we must respect that.

"As a coach I respect the technical team and the guys, they have done a good job."

