Christian Atsu: Black Stars winger showers praises on Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu has heaped praises on his fellow Black Stars teammate Asamoah Gyan.

Christian Atsu, who joined the Championship side this season on loan from Chelsea made a good start to his Newcastle United career when he gave an assist in their 0-5 victory against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday at the Loftus Road.

He has revealed Asamoah Gyan who also played in the North Eastern part of England for Sunderland advised him about weather conditions over there

According to Christian Atsu his national team skipper is a great player.

'Gyan was in Sunderland, and he played very well there, he is a great player,' the former Porto midfielder told chroniclelive.co.uk.

'He (Gyan) is across in the Dubai in the sun now.

'He told me it was very cold in the North East!

'But we are good friends. He is a great guy.



