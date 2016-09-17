SURVEY: Robert Mensah Stadium is the most violent GPL center; Len Clay is the most peaceful this season

The Robert Mensah Sports Stadium, home grounds of Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs has emerged as the most violent league venue in the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League while the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium has been applauded as the most violent-free center according to a study conducted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

This year's Ghana Premier League experienced cases of violence which nearly marred the beautiful game, and the attractiveness and competitiveness of the league.

Referees, club officials, players and journalists have all received their share of the violent attitude of fanatic supporters and in some cases other club officials.

In the study conducted by Ghanasoccernet.com involving all the coaches and captains of the sixteen Premier League clubs, the Cape Coast Robert Mensah Stadium emerged the center with many acts of hooliganism with some centers not getting a mention at all.

Other centers that were mentioned among the violent-riden match venues in the Premier League included Bechem, Berekum, Bekwai and Accra.

In conducting the study, all the sixteen coaches were allowed to choose their most violent league centers as well as the violent-free centers.

Nine out of the sixteen coaches, representing 56% chose the Robert Mensah Stadium as the most violent league center, four out of the sixteen representing 25% chose the Bechem Park with Berekum attracting 12.25% indicating that only two coaches chose that venue while only one coach chose the Bekwai Gyamfi Park.

All the other centers were not mentioned by the coaches indicating that coaches felt comfortable playing there.

On the part of the captains of the teams, the Bechem Park and the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium shared the same figures.

Seven out of the sixteen captains chose the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium with the same figure choosing the Bechem Park representing 43.75% each for both centers while the Berekum Golden City Park attracted two captains representing 12.5%.

What this means is that, the Cape Coast Robert Mensah Sports Stadium has emerged as the most violent center this season followed by the home grounds of Bechem United, the Bechem Park, with the Berekum Golden City Park coming third and the Bekwai Gyamfi Park following in that order.

The Ghana FA, the Premier League Board, club administrators as well as the national security services are hence advised to take matches played at these centers seriously with security measures while still strengthening the security efforts at the other centers that recorded zero violence this season.

On the other side of the coin, the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, which until recently was a strong center for hooliganism has been applauded as the most violent-free center this season.

43.75% of the total number of coaches representing seven out of the sixteen chose the Len Clay Stadium as the most comfortable and violent-free center this season with four going for the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope which represents 25% while two each went for Dansoman and Wa with only one going for Dawu.

Percentage-wise, 12.5% each went for Dansoman and Wa while 6.25% went for Dawu.

The captain of the teams however went for the home grounds of WAFA, the Red Bull Arena, as their most violent-free center followed by Obuasi, then Dansoman, Wa and Dawu in that order.

Six captains chose the Red Bull Arena, five chose the Len Clay Stadium, two each went for Dansoman and Wa while one captain went for Dawu.

The other centers that were not captured could not be categorised as violent-riden or violent-free as the coaches and captains say they could not say those centers were peaceful or not. They only indicated normal for those centers.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

