Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh scores only goal as Dinamo Brest beat Torpedo in Belarus 

â€‹Ghanaian young striker Joel Fameyeh scored the only goal when his club FC Dinamo Brest trekked to beat Torpedo Zhodino by 1-0 in the Belarus Premier League.

The former Asokwa Deportivo striker scored in the 57th minute to ensure his new club claim all three points.

The 19 year old has bagged three goals and two assists in six appearances for the Belarusian top flight outfit.

He is team mate of former Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko attacker Latif Amadu and 18 year old Ghanaian striker Dickson Afoakwa.

They are currently lying 8th on the table after twenty one games.

By: Nuhu Adams



