GPL PREVIEW: Survival hopes for five teams goes right down

The final lap of the 2015/2016 season is upon us with one more twist and some murky relegation mathematics to be untangled at the eleventh hour as at least five teams - one less the number last season - find themselves embroiled in must win games in a bid to avoid being the team to accompany relegated Hasaacas and New Edubiase into the second tier league.

All Stars have firmly secured the title in their grips, beyond the reach of Aduana. However Inter Allies, Ebusua Dwarfs, Berekum Chelsea, Liberty Professionals and Techiman City are at risk and must - yes must - play above themselves to stay in the league.

Most intriguing of all the weekend's pairings is certainly the desperate survival clash between Berekum Chelsea and Techiman with the winner guaranteed a stay and the loser likely taking a nosedive into the Division One league.

Liberty will be at home against highflying Bechem. Aduana have a rather tricky task against Allies as they would want to appease fans after failing to clinch the ultimate. Dethroned champions Ashgold will try to play spoilers to Medeama's top four ambitions.

The battle for top four finish will be on when Asante Kotoko play host to WAFA and Hearts travel to Berkwai to face Edubiase, Dreams hosting Ebusua Dwarfs.

The coronation of the new champions will be at the Essipong sports stadium in Sekondi where All Stars regardless of the outcome of their game against Hasaacas will be handed the glittering new trophy.

Liberty Professionals v Bechem United - Dansoman

The Scientific soccer lads will have no one but themselves to blame if they fail to survive after a fantastic first round.

But they have one last chance against Bechem and they must win and hope those above them slip.

Bechem's successful season is over, they have nothing to play for other than try to finish on a high and increase their unbeaten run to an unprecedented eighth games.

Bechem hold aces after four wins and three loses in seven meetings against Liberty but the latter in their current desperate position will use all means possible collect maximum points at stake.

Liberty will be counting on Berekum Chelsea to beat Techiman and also win to stay because of their poor head to head record against Techiman.

Berekum Chelsea v Techiman City - Berekum

City of the erstwhile premier league champions, Berekum will be agog as 12th placed and relegation threatened Techiman visit 13th and equally threatened Chelsea in a feisty encounter which will determine the fate of the two clubs.

Both teams need nothing of victory in the last installment of the season's Brong Ahafo derby.

A draw though will be enough to save both beacuse the two clubs have a better head to head record against Liberty who are below them with 35 points.

Techiman took full advantage of home court when Chelsea paid them a visit in the first round by posting a slim 1-0 victory but this time the honors of playing at home lie on the door step of the Blues. And considering they have lost twice in 14 games at home, they stand a huge chance of picking the maximum points on Sunday.

Hosts - Chelsea have 37 points from 29 games and have a win and a defeat from their last two outings whilst their guests have a similar record.

They have an awful record on the road which Chelsea just might be able to take advantage of.

Aduana Stars v Inter Allies - Dormaa

This is a must win game and perhaps Allies ' last chance at survival in the premiership and they must come up with one of their best performances yet on the away front against a wounded Aduana side to crack open the door to safety.

Aduana may have lost out on the ultimate but have a role to play in the murky relegation situation to save their regional neighbours - Berekum Chelsea and Techiman City.

The Dormaa based will be very happy to win against Allies to aid regional neighbours sail through with a draw.

Which means, Allies have a mountainous task if they desire a successful result in the nest of Aduana on Sunday.

Dreams FC v Ebusua Dwarfs - Dawu

Dreams started the season on a high, beating Dwarfs 1-0 away, and will seek to end it the same way with another victory.

Dreams’ quest of finishing in the top four hit a snag following two straight games without a win and must redouble their efforts to succeed against Dwarfs.

The Crabs, who were dealt a first leg 1-0 defeat in Cape Coast will aim to beat the drop. They bettered nine men Edubiase 5-1 to themselves in good stead.

Bragging rights, revenge and jockeying for position on the log may seem the most important in this encounter but the loser of this one, particularly Dwarfs may suffer relegation. A draw will save them.

Sekondi Hasaacas v WA All Stars – Essipong

Win or lose, All Stars will be honored after their game against Hasaacas, and The Northern Blues will surely like to cap off a successful season with another win as well as put a smile on the faces of their fans who make the trip down south to witness their coronation.

Their opponents, irrespective of the outcome, will be relegated. All Stars defeated All Stars 2-1 to end Northern Ghana’s long wait for the title. For Coach Enos Adepa this game will serve as an assessment of his technical abilities as he preps his team for an awesome journey into CAF competition.

Medeama SC v Ashanti Gold – Tarkwa

The might of Medeama will be tested by Ashgold when the two sides clash in what is a must win game for the Yellow and Mauves who are keen on a top four finish.

Medeama are third with 45 minutes and must win to avoid dropping out should fourth and fifth placed Hearts and Kotoko win.

Ashgold whose reign as Champions ended on match day 29 will come up against will be seeking to complete the double over Medeama after winning the first leg 2-1 in Obuasi.

New Edubiase v Hearts of Oak – Berkwai

Hearts have a golden opportunity to win and stay in the top four which became a target after letting the title slip through their fingers due to their awful home record.

In a league that teams often struggle to win away and take maximum points at home; Hearts’ picked more points away than any other team – 22 – but failed to churn out good results at home, hence losing the title.

For Edubiase, they will once again try to play spoilers on home soil this time to Bechem's survival hopes.

Asante Kotoko v WAFA – Kumasi

Expect an entertaining between these two as Kotoko will want to avenge their 2-0 defeat in Sogakope to end the season amongst the first four on the league table.

WAFA outplayed, outwitted and finally outscored Kotoko in the opening day of the season.

Kotoko head into the clash on the back of 5-3 defeat against Ashgold whilst WAFA handed Chelsea a 1-0 defeat.

