'No one chased me after Medeama loss' - Odotei Sowah brags

Acting Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah has denied allegations that the fans of the club chased him after their lost against Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

In-form Kwasi Donsu's 72nd minute strike at the Accra Sports stadium left the spirit-less Phobians with no point as they struggle to make a top four finish with a match left to finish the football season.

The teeming supporters of the Rainbow family were seen charged after the match asking for answers to their questions from the board and ranking members of the club but Vincent Odotei swiftly drove away sensing danger from the fans

The fans were pouring invectives and harsh words on the football administrator upon seeing him but he has rubbished off those claims that the insults were directed to him from the fans.

"If I am walking to my car and people are shouting, that is their own matter. No one chased me. I did not leave because people were chasing me. That's not correct. Ask anybody who was there," Odotei-Sowah told the Graphic Sports.

"I walked happily to my car. People were there agitating they were not happy with the results of the game, no one chased me", he added.

