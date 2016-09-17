Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 17 September 2016 12:10 CET

David Accam: Ghanaian international scores sensational long drive in MLS

Black Stars striker David Accam long drive gave Chicago Fires a point in a two all draw against DC United on Friday night in the MLS.

Rob Vincent gave D.C. a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute after an indirect free kick from inside the penalty box. Razvan Cocis equalised in the 22nd with a header off a corner kick.

It was until the half hour mark when the Black Stars player opened his account for the night with a thunderous low drive from the 25 meters, which went past Bill Hamid in post.

Read more: Black Stars Ghana drops massively in latest FIFA ranking

DC United had two Ghanaian players in their line-up, includes Lloyd Sam and Patrick Nyarko and both played throughout the game to steal a point for their side.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear simple and wrong.
By: H. L. Menkcen
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img