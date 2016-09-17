Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 17 September 2016 12:10 CET

David Accam: Ghanaian international scores sensational long drive in MLS

Black Stars striker David Accam long drive gave Chicago Fires a point in a two all draw against DC United on Friday night in the MLS.

Rob Vincent gave D.C. a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute after an indirect free kick from inside the penalty box. Razvan Cocis equalised in the 22nd with a header off a corner kick.

It was until the half hour mark when the Black Stars player opened his account for the night with a thunderous low drive from the 25 meters, which went past Bill Hamid in post.

DC United had two Ghanaian players in their line-up, includes Lloyd Sam and Patrick Nyarko and both played throughout the game to steal a point for their side.

