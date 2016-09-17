Wenger marks 20 years at helm, but Gunners fear another shambolic season

Arsene Wenger was underwhelmingly named Gunners boss on September 16, 1996.

And when he takes to the field to play away at Hull City on Saturday, fans will be asking what his legacy has been - and for how long it should go on.

But first, the team news.

Petr Cech will return in goal after missing the 1-1 Champions League draw at Paris St Germain in midweek.

Colombian David Ospina was selected in Paris and made some fine saves but manager Arsene Wenger told a news conference on Friday that Cech would be back at Hull.

He added that Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey was still unfit and would also miss the League Cup game at second-tier Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

"We are cautious with him, we do not want a setback with his hamstring," Wenger said.

Striker Olivier Giroud, sent off after going on from the bench in Paris, is doubtful because of a toe injury.

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka was also a substitute in midweek but Wenger has tipped him to "have a huge impact" at the club.

"Xhaka is adapting to the pace of the English game...he has the engine power, a long pass and likes to come deep," said the Frenchman.

Wenger, who celebrates 20 years at Arsenal next week, was complimentary about Hull's interim manager Mike Phelan.

"He's done really well," said Wenger. "He's a real football man who's given some stability to Hull who are difficult to beat."

ANOTHER SEASON OF FAILURE?

According to ex-Gunner Frank McLintock, who captained Arsenal’s double-winning 1970/71 squad, the current team are bound to struggle this season if the starting line-up keeps being changed week after week.

“Hopefully we pick a better side for the next game, but if they continue in that vein…well, it’s not filling me with great confidence.” he added

“If Arsene Wenger thinks that’s the way forward, I don’t think we’ll get anywhere in the European Cup this season. And I don’t want to say this, but they’re not guaranteed to finish in the top four in the Premier League either.

“I try to measure my complaints about Arsenal because what Wenger has done in the past… but I don’t think it’s heading in the right direction at the moment.”

VIDEO

Joy Sports Gary Al-Smith speaks to Chris Wheatley, Arsenal correspondent for Goal.com, on how the fans generally feel about the team's flat start to the season. Wheatley was in Paris to watch the draw with PSG.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith