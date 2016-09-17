Ghana international Thomas Partey struggling to break into Atletico Madrid matchday squad

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has once again excluded Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey from his matchday squad.

The 23-year-old exploded at the Stade Vicente Calderon last season and was tipped for more playing time this term.

But, the former Tema Youth star is yet to make his way into a matchday squad announced by the Argentine gaffer this season.

After overlooking him for the 1-0 Uefa Champions League win at PSV Eindhoven, the enterprising midfielder has been handed his fifth absence from the squad this season.

Simeone named his squad for the home test against Sporting Gijon on Saturday evening and excluded the Ghanaian.

Lista de convocados (2/2): Carrasco, Augusto, Gabi, GaitÃ¡n, Griezmann, Fernando Torres, Correa y Gameiro #AtletiSporting #AÃºpaAtleti

— AtlÃ©tico de Madrid (@Atleti) September 16, 2016

Lista de convocados (1/2): Oblak, Moreira, GodÃ­n, Filipe, Savic, Vrsaljko, Juanfran, GimÃ©nez, Koke, SaÃºl... #AtletiSporting #AÃºpaAtleti — AtlÃ©tico de Madrid (@Atleti) September 16, 2016

