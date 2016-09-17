Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 17 September 2016 09:55 CET

Ghana international Thomas Partey struggling to break into Atletico Madrid matchday squad

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has once again excluded Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey from his matchday squad.

The 23-year-old exploded at the Stade Vicente Calderon last season and was tipped for more playing time this term.

But, the former Tema Youth star is yet to make his way into a matchday squad announced by the Argentine gaffer this season.

After overlooking him for the 1-0 Uefa Champions League win at PSV Eindhoven, the enterprising midfielder has been handed his fifth absence from the squad this season.

Simeone named his squad for the home test against Sporting Gijon on Saturday evening and excluded the Ghanaian.

Lista de convocados (2/2): Carrasco, Augusto, Gabi, GaitÃ¡n, Griezmann, Fernando Torres, Correa y Gameiro #AtletiSporting #AÃºpaAtleti

— AtlÃ©tico de Madrid (@Atleti) September 16, 2016

Lista de convocados (1/2): Oblak, Moreira, GodÃ­n, Filipe, Savic, Vrsaljko, Juanfran, GimÃ©nez, Koke, SaÃºl... #AtletiSporting #AÃºpaAtleti — AtlÃ©tico de Madrid (@Atleti) September 16, 2016

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

love and peace will never generate war, so lets peace and love prevail
By: bjoh HAMBURG
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img