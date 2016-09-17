Techiman City withdraw protest against Liberty Professionals

Techiman City have withdrawn their protest against Liberty Professionals Football Club for failing to pay fines imposed before the fourteen (14) day deadline as at the date of playing their week 27 match.

The Petitioner wanted points deducted from Liberty as their act was in contravention of Articles 39(8)(b) and 39(8)(d) of the General Regulations.

The Respondent in their Statement of Defence said the protest had no merits and ought to be dismissed because the claims are false.

Liberty Professionals FC stated that the club had duly honoured the payment of the fines in respect of the three players Bernard Arthur, Emmanuel Antwi and Daniel Kodie before the club played the said match against Techiman City FC.

At a meeting to adjudicate and to deliver our decision on the matter, the Disciplinary Committee received a letter from the Petitioner signed by their Chief Executive Officer, Kofi Manu with the subject: WITHDRAWAL OF PROTEST.

The Petitioner in its letter that: "we wish to inform you that Techiman City FC have decided to withdraw our protest lodged against Liberty Professionals FC".

