Ghana Premier League Preview: New Edubiase United vs Hearts of Oak- Relegated Movers warn Phobians

New Edubiase United are out to block Hearts of Oak's Top 4 ambitions as they plan to finish the season with a victory on Sunday at the Bekwai Gyamfi's Park despite being relegated.

The Movers exited the scenes of top flight football in the country with about four matches to the end of the season.

They will play in Ghana's second tier league next term.

They suffered their heaviest defeat of the season in midweek when they were thrashed 5-1 by Ebusua Dwarfs.

Experienced duo Nasir Lamine and Bismark Idan won't be available for Sunday's clash with the Phobians through suspension.

They were sent off against Ebusua Dwarfs last Wednesday.

Hearts of Oak want to make good use of New Edubiase United's slump to seal their place in the top four of the premiership on Sunday.

Their target of achieving a top four spot got dented in the midweek when they lost at home to Medeama SC.

A draw or lose could see bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko finished above them this season.

Top scorer Cosmos Dauda remains sidelined with an injury.

He has failed to make an appearance in the last four games for the Phobians.

MATCH FACTS

Head to Head

Total matches played = 13

New Edubiase United wins = 4

Drawn matches = 2

Hearts of Oak wins = 7

*New Edubiase United have picked only one point from their last seven fixtures in the premier league.

(W0 D1 L6)

*Hearts of Oak have managed only one victory in their last nine matches in the premiership.

(W1 D5 L3)

*New Edubiase United have recorded just two wins in their last nine home premier league games.

(W2 D3 L4)

*Hearts of Oak have won just one of their last seven premier league matches as guests.

(W1 D4 L2)

*New Edubiase United have lost just one of their last four premiership clashes with Hearts of Oak.

(W2 D1 L1)

*Hearts of Oak have managed three wins out of their six visits in the premier league to New Edubiase United.

(W3 D1 L2)

*New Edubiase United have kept just four clean sheets in their fourteen home games in the league this current campaign.

*The Phobians have been able to keep five clean sheets out of their fourteen premier league travels this term.

By Nuhu Adams



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com