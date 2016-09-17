Ghanaian youth star Ernest Ohemeng scores to power Academica to victory in Portugal

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Ohemeng scored a cool finish to propel Academica Coimbra to a sweet 3-0 win over Famalicao in the Portuguese second-tier league on Friday.

The 20-year-old raced into space to latch on to a pass and calmly slotted the ball home for his first goal for Academica in the 88th minute.

Academica acquired the talented Ghanaian youngster on loan from Moreirense to help them in their promotion campaign and he has geared off with an impressive form.

