Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 17 September 2016 09:10 CET

Ghanaian youth star Ernest Ohemeng scores to power Academica to victory in Portugal

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Ohemeng scored a cool finish to propel Academica Coimbra to a sweet 3-0 win over Famalicao in the Portuguese second-tier league on Friday.

The 20-year-old raced into space to latch on to a pass and calmly slotted the ball home for his first goal for Academica in the 88th minute.

Academica acquired the talented Ghanaian youngster on loan from Moreirense to help them in their promotion campaign and he has geared off with an impressive form.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The real thing in life is not what you are but, how life will treat you.
By: Osei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img