Las Palmas manager Quique Setien confirms Kevin Boateng return for Malaga clash

Las Palmas manager Quique Setien has confirmed Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng will feature for his side against Malaga in the Spanish La Liga against Malaga on Saturday.

Boateng, 29, missed the 2-1 reverse at Sevilla with injury but trained in midweek and has been cleared by the Las Palmas medical team to play.

Manager Setien reveals the former AC Milan and Schalke 04 star could start for his side.

As whether Boateng is available for the clash at the Estadio de Gran Canaria he stated.

"He has improved and I think he will be available for the game," He told journalists during a pre-match presser.

