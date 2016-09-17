Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 17 September 2016

Leicester City declare Jeffrey Schlupp fit for Premier League return

English Premier League champions Leicester City have declared Ghana attacker Jeffrey Schlupp is ready to return to action.

The 23-year-old suffered a thigh injury in late August and missed Ghana's 2017 AFCON qualifier against Rwanda.

Schlupp has missed all of Leicester's Premier League games since the start of the season but is set to return.

The Hamburg-born travelled to Belgium and watched from the stands as the Foxes mocked Club Brugge 3-0 on their Uefa Champions League debut.

Schlupp was linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium but manager Claudio Ranieri insisted he needs the ambidextrous player in his squad for the domestic and European challenges on hand.

By El Akyereko
By El Akyereko

