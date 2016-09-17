Experienced Ghanaian forward Fred Benson scores consolation for Waalwijk in Dutch second-tier league

Veteran Ghanaian striker Fred Benson netted his second goal of the season RKC Waalwijk in the Dutch second-tier league on Friday.

The 32-year-old scored in the 64th minute to pull even for the Yellow and Blues but NAC Breda eventually defeated his side 4-2 at their own backyard.

With Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong warming the bench for Breda, Benson tried to net his second goal of the game but his effort rattled the crossbar late inside the game.

Benson is on a third spell at Waalwijk after playing at the club between 2007 and 2010 and rejoining in 2011.

The Accra-born featured for the Netherlands at youth level.

By El Akyereko

