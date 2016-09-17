Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 17 September 2016 08:25 CET

Experienced Ghanaian forward Fred Benson scores consolation for Waalwijk in Dutch second-tier league

Veteran Ghanaian striker Fred Benson netted his second goal of the season RKC Waalwijk in the Dutch second-tier league on Friday.

The 32-year-old scored in the 64th minute to pull even for the Yellow and Blues but NAC Breda eventually defeated his side 4-2 at their own backyard.

With Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong warming the bench for Breda, Benson tried to net his second goal of the game but his effort rattled the crossbar late inside the game.

Benson is on a third spell at Waalwijk after playing at the club between 2007 and 2010 and rejoining in 2011.

The Accra-born featured for the Netherlands at youth level.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

I love you all, All African nations, we are one, We are colourful, we are powerful,
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img