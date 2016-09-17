Ghana Premier League Preview: Asante Kotoko vs WAFA SC- Porcupines hunt for Top 4 spot

Asante Kotoko's chances of finishing in the Top 4 in the Ghana Premier League this season could take a huge twist depending on the results of Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak matches on Sunday .

They host West African Football Academy in their last match of the season at the Baba Yara stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors moved out of the top four zone after losing 5-3 to regional rivals Ashanti Gold SC in midweek.

Dauda Mohamed is set to miss the last game of the season through sickness.

He has missed the last two premier league games against Medeama SC and Ashanti Gold SC.

Samuel Kyere, Theophilous Nyame, Atta Kusi, Emmanuel Asante, Eric Ofori Antwi and Ahmed Adams have their salaries deducted due to indiscipline reasons ahead of the game.

West African Football Academy hope to end their season on the high with their first away win of this term with a victory over the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday .

They can leapfrog Asante Kotoko to take up the fifth position with a win.

The Academy boys are lying 6th on the log with just a point behind the Fabulous club.

Umar Bashiru has failed to recover from a knee injury which has kept him out of most of the league games this season.

He misses the trip to Kumasi.

Winger and captain Martin Antwi has missed all last five matches of WAFA SC in the Ghana Premier League.

He is very doubtful for Sunday's final league fixture.

MATCH FACTS

Head to Head

Total matches played = 7

Asante Kotoko wins = 2

Drawn matches = 2

WAFA SC wins = 3

*Asante Kotoko are winless in their last five matches in the premier league.

(W0 D4 L1)

*WAFA SC have recorded just two wins in their last six premier league fixtures.

(W2 D3 L1)

*Asante Kotoko are unbeaten in their last nine home matches in the premiership.

They have won only one win in their last five.

(W5 D4 L0)

*WAFA SC are without a victory in their last nineteen away matches in the premier league.

(W0 D5 L14)

*Asante Kotoko have never lost at home to WAFA SC in the premier league after three matches.

(W2 D1 L0)

*WAFA SC are unbeaten in their last three premiership meetings with the Porcupine Warriors.

(W2 D1 L0)

*Asante Kotoko have managed to keep eight clean sheets out of their fourteen home matches in the league this season.

*WAFA SC have managed to keep only two clean sheets in their fourteen away fixtures in the premiership this season.

By Nuhu Adams



