Ghana ace Daniel Amartey reveals he was shy of his bad English when first arrived at Leicester City

Ghana international Daniel Amartey has revealed he was shy during his early days at Leicester City because his English was bad.

The 21-year-old is fast-rising at the King Power Stadium after successfully filling the void left by the departure of N'Golo Kante.

Amartey has excelled in his last three games for Claudio Ranieri's side.

The versatile midfielder has revealed the secret behind his early season success and has credited his team-mates, revealing he could not speak English when he first arrived at the club.

"Leicester City is a very good club and when I first came to Leicester City I was so shy because my English was not so good, but the players helped me a lot. We are together. If I need anything, I tell them and they help me. I am very happy," he told Leicester's official website.

The former Inter Allies player is expected to start for the Foxes in their Premier League game with Burnley on Saturday.

By El Akyereko

