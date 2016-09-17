Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 17 September 2016 08:25 CET

Ghana ace Daniel Amartey reveals he was shy of his bad English when first arrived at Leicester City

Ghana international Daniel Amartey has revealed he was shy during his early days at Leicester City because his English was bad.

The 21-year-old is fast-rising at the King Power Stadium after successfully filling the void left by the departure of N'Golo Kante.

Amartey has excelled in his last three games for Claudio Ranieri's side.

The versatile midfielder has revealed the secret behind his early season success and has credited his team-mates, revealing he could not speak English when he first arrived at the club.

"Leicester City is a very good club and when I first came to Leicester City I was so shy because my English was not so good, but the players helped me a lot. We are together. If I need anything, I tell them and they help me. I am very happy," he told Leicester's official website.

The former Inter Allies player is expected to start for the Foxes in their Premier League game with Burnley on Saturday.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

When I remember what the Lord has done, I will never go back any more.
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img