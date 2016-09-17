Officials for final Ghana Premier League matches announced; ref Issaka Afful gets coronation match

The Ghana Football Association has announced the list of match officials for the final day of competition in the Premier League.

Referee Issaka Afful has been handed the coronation match between Sekondi Hasaacas and Wa All Stars.

Wa-based Seidu Bomison handles the crunch tie at the T&A Park when Medeama host AshantiGold.

Below is the list of match officials for the final league match:

MATCH: Hasaacas vs Wa All Stars

Venue: Sekondi Stadium

REF: Issaka Afful

ASST 1: Kwesi Brobbey

ASST 2: Rahman Salifu

4TH REF: H.A. Henkel

MC: S. A. Aboagye

MATCH: Berekum Chelsea vs Techiman City

Venue: Berekum

REF: Amofa Sarkodie

ASST 1: Frank Bossman

ASST 2: Ashong Ibrahim

4TH REF: Maxwell Hanson

MC: Paul Ayamba

MATCH: Asante Kotoko vs WAFA

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

REF: Prince Amoah

ASST 1: Abu William

ASST 2: David Adjin

4TH REF: Isaac Quaye

MC: M.N Mohammed

MATCH: Medeama vs Ashantigold

Venue: Tarkwa

REF: Seidu Bomison

ASST 1: Richard Kotey

ASST 2: Eric Nantiere

4TH REF: Adaari Latif

MC: C.W. Okai

MATCH: New Edubiase vs Hearts of Oak

Venue: Bekwai

REF: Nathan Anafo

ASST 1: Dawood Ouedrago

ASST 2: Haruna Bawa

4TH REF: Prosper Adii

MC: Nana K. Opare

MATCH: Dreams vs Dwarfs

Venue: Dawu

REF: J.A. Amenya

ASST 1: James Osafo

ASST 2: Eric O. Mensah

4TH REF: Dally Gagba

MC: G.E Antwi

MATCH: Liberty vs Bechem United

Venue: Dansoman

REF: Joseph Lamptey

ASST 1: David Laryea

ASST 2: A.S. Malik

4TH REF: Cecil Fleicher

MC: Samuel Quaye

MATCH: Aduana Stars vs Inter Allies

Venue: Dormaa

REF: William Agbovi

ASST 1: Tetteh Effah

ASST 2: Alex Enning

4TH REF: Timothy Obuobisa

MC: M.D. Arthur



