Officials for final Ghana Premier League matches announced; ref Issaka Afful gets coronation match
The Ghana Football Association has announced the list of match officials for the final day of competition in the Premier League.
Referee Issaka Afful has been handed the coronation match between Sekondi Hasaacas and Wa All Stars.
Wa-based Seidu Bomison handles the crunch tie at the T&A Park when Medeama host AshantiGold.
Below is the list of match officials for the final league match:
MATCH: Hasaacas vs Wa All Stars
Venue: Sekondi Stadium
REF: Issaka Afful
ASST 1: Kwesi Brobbey
ASST 2: Rahman Salifu
4TH REF: H.A. Henkel
MC: S. A. Aboagye
MATCH: Berekum Chelsea vs Techiman City
Venue: Berekum
REF: Amofa Sarkodie
ASST 1: Frank Bossman
ASST 2: Ashong Ibrahim
4TH REF: Maxwell Hanson
MC: Paul Ayamba
MATCH: Asante Kotoko vs WAFA
Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi
REF: Prince Amoah
ASST 1: Abu William
ASST 2: David Adjin
4TH REF: Isaac Quaye
MC: M.N Mohammed
MATCH: Medeama vs Ashantigold
Venue: Tarkwa
REF: Seidu Bomison
ASST 1: Richard Kotey
ASST 2: Eric Nantiere
4TH REF: Adaari Latif
MC: C.W. Okai
MATCH: New Edubiase vs Hearts of Oak
Venue: Bekwai
REF: Nathan Anafo
ASST 1: Dawood Ouedrago
ASST 2: Haruna Bawa
4TH REF: Prosper Adii
MC: Nana K. Opare
MATCH: Dreams vs Dwarfs
Venue: Dawu
REF: J.A. Amenya
ASST 1: James Osafo
ASST 2: Eric O. Mensah
4TH REF: Dally Gagba
MC: G.E Antwi
MATCH: Liberty vs Bechem United
Venue: Dansoman
REF: Joseph Lamptey
ASST 1: David Laryea
ASST 2: A.S. Malik
4TH REF: Cecil Fleicher
MC: Samuel Quaye
MATCH: Aduana Stars vs Inter Allies
Venue: Dormaa
REF: William Agbovi
ASST 1: Tetteh Effah
ASST 2: Alex Enning
4TH REF: Timothy Obuobisa
MC: M.D. Arthur
