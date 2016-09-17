Christian Atsu says he will go 'CRAZY' if he scores at Newcastle's St James' Park on Saturday

Ghana international Christian Atsu is aiming to strike the back of the net for Newcastle United against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez could hand the Chelsea loanee his debut start on Saturday at the St James' Park.

And, the former FC Porto starlet is planning to celebrate in a flamboyant style if he scores in front of the massive United fans.

"If I score that type of goal in front of Newcastle fans, I'd go crazy," he said in an interview.

The 24-year-old made his Toon debut in the 6-0 thrashing at Queens Park Rangers this week, and is eager for some game-time in England after being restricted to just a handful of appearances with AFC Bournemouth and Everton after previous loans from Chelsea.

Atsu feels he fits the bill for the entertainment-demanding Newcastle United fans.

"Football is sometimes about entertaining people. You win but you also need to make your fans happy.

"The African style of playing is about entertaining people but you want to win as well. My intention is to help the club. In many ways really, not just scoring but also creating chances.

"I want to get along with the players and create some team spirit. With my style of play, I believe I can help the team and I am working hard to do that."

