Ghana winger Albert Adomah expected to make Aston Villa debut on Saturday

Aston Villa are set to unleash Ghana winger Albert Adomah on Championship clubs as the former Middlesbrough wide-man has been declared fit to face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The 28-year-old took part of Villa's training sessions on Thursday and Friday with manager Robert di Matteo confirming the 2014 Ghana World Cup star is in contention to make his debut for the under-performing Villans.

Adomah has missed all 7 of Villa's Championship games due to a groin problem since his switch from the Riverside in the summer transfer window.

However he is tipped to make his debut on Saturday as Villa search for their second win of the campaign, having picked just four points from their last five game - losing one and drawing four.

The former Bristol City player is expected to start alongside Ghana international Jordan Ayew who is searching for his first goal of the league season.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com