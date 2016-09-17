Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Unstoppable Ghanaian youth striker Raphael Dwamena strikes 9th goal of the season in Austria

In-form Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena proved he's in no mood to stop scoring after netting in a third straight game for Austria Lustenau in the Austrian second-tier league on Friday.

Dwamena, 21, scored in first-half stoppage-time to level the scoring for Lustenau at the Waldstadion after the home side had taken the lead through Rene Gartler on the half-hour mark.

The former Sogakope Red Bulls Academy graduate struck beautifully to register his third goal in in three games and increased his tally to seven (7) games in 10 games.

Since moving to the Reichshofstadion from Liefering - Red Bull Salzburg's junior side, the former Ghana U20 triallist has hit a rich vein of form, scoring 9 times in 11 games in all competitions.

While he was scoring, form WAFA defender Kennedy Boateng, warmed the bench for league leaders.

