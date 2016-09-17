Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 17 September 2016 00:10 CET

Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh provides TWO assists to propel Liefering to victory in Austria

Exciting Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh displayed a diamond-gilded performance by providing two assists for Liefering to inspire them to a 3-2 away win over rivals Horn in the Austrian second-tier league on Friday.

The in-form winger, who scored for Ghana's Black Stars against Rwanda in the 2017 AFCON qualifiers, set up the opening goal for Oliver Filip in the 25th minute he turned the architect for Hannes Wolf six minutes from time to win the game for the visitors who now sit second on the league table.

Tetteh's superior performance helped his side claimed the maximum points even though he did not get on the score-sheet.

The former West African Football Academy player has five (5) goals in ten games for Liefering.

While he was providing assists, his Ghanaian compatriot Lawrence Ati-Zigi manned the posts for Liefering while Gideon Mensah was not included in the Liefering squad for the game.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Opportunity dances with those who are ALREADY on the dance floor
By: T
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img