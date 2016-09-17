Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh provides TWO assists to propel Liefering to victory in Austria

Exciting Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh displayed a diamond-gilded performance by providing two assists for Liefering to inspire them to a 3-2 away win over rivals Horn in the Austrian second-tier league on Friday.

The in-form winger, who scored for Ghana's Black Stars against Rwanda in the 2017 AFCON qualifiers, set up the opening goal for Oliver Filip in the 25th minute he turned the architect for Hannes Wolf six minutes from time to win the game for the visitors who now sit second on the league table.

Tetteh's superior performance helped his side claimed the maximum points even though he did not get on the score-sheet.

The former West African Football Academy player has five (5) goals in ten games for Liefering.

While he was providing assists, his Ghanaian compatriot Lawrence Ati-Zigi manned the posts for Liefering while Gideon Mensah was not included in the Liefering squad for the game.

