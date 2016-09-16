Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 16 September 2016 23:36 CET

Gasmilla backs Cristiano Ronaldo to win 2016 Ballond'or and FIFA Awards

By MyJoyOnline

Gasmilla is the voice behind 2015’s most popular song in Ghana. His megahit “Telemo” was the reason for many dancing feet in the country and beyond. His other hits include “Aboodatoi” and “3 Points”.

When Odartei Lamptey (birth name) is not busy in studio making another hit song, one of his interests is sports; evident in the video for “3 points” which is inspired by football. In this week's edition of Touchline we talk sports with the ‘international fisherman.’

The Touchline panel also delves into the big news of the week; why Paul Pogba is failing to quickly adapt to life at Manchester United , Barcelona's true cover without Messi Neymar and Suarez and the much talked about Chelsea -Liverpool Clash .

The panel will debate these questions along with a look ahead to the major action across Europe.

Touchline is available on Joy News channel at 5:30 to 6:00 PM and repeated on Saturdays at 2.30pm. Click Link beneath to watch this week's edition of Touchline Hosted by JOYSports George Addo Jnr.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/George Addo Jnr

Sports News

