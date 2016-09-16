Daniel Amartey: Ghanaian defender urges Leicester City to focus on Burnley clash

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey has encouraged his teammates to face Burnley with strong mentality and focus.

English champions, Leicester City, walloped Club Brugge 0-3 in their maiden UEFA Champion League game on Wednesday.

And Amartey has stated that they should continue with winning run, as they face Burnley.

"We went there [Brugge] to win and we went in with a strong mentality,' Amartey told LCFC TV HD.

"We have to keep the same mentality and same focus for the Burnley game.

"Last time at home, we played well and gave a good performance. We can't always get everything perfect. You get good and bad days, but we have to respond always.

"We have to keep working, and when challenges come, you have to be strong.

"Now it's a lot of games. For me, that's nice. What will help me a lot is rest. I have to rest after training and after games.

"We play Wednesday, Saturday and Tuesday, so I will be making sure I get lots of rest."

Leicester City have not been impressive this season in the English Premier League, having won 1, drawn 1 and lost 2 in their opening four games.

