Danny Drinkwater admits he's been stunned by the immense quality of Leicester City teammate Daniel Amartey



Leicester City's Dannu Drinkwater admits he's been dazed by the immense quality of new midfield partner Daniel Amartey.

The former Manchester United says he can hardly believe how young the Ghanaian is.

Amartey appears to have filled the void created by the absence of the dynamic N'Golo Kante - who joined Chelsea at the start of the season.

The Ghana international impressed heavily as the Foxes recorded a resounding 3-0 over Club Brugge in their maiden Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

And the England international has heaped praise on the 21-year-old.

When asked if he felt extra pressure playing alongside the youngster, he replied:

'I didn't know how old he is!

'Is he really 21? Honestly, the way he plays, he doesn't look that young.

"I wouldn't say it's more responsibility for me because he carries a lot of it himself.

'Yes, N'Golo is a big loss, but he is gone. We're working for Leicester and we have to get on with it now. He's a good player.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com