Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 21:10 CET

Medeama congratulates Wa All Stars for emerging new Ghana Premier league champions

Medeama have congratulated Wa All Stars for clinching the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League title.

The Wa-based side needed a Saddick Alhassan penalty to secure a 2-1 win over Aduana Stars to emerge the new champions.

And Medeama have sent a congratulatory message to the Northern-based side for their 'enviable'feat.

"We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the club president Kwesi Nyantakyi, management, technical staff, players and supporters for the enviable feat chalked this year," part of the statement signed by the club's Chief Executive James Essilfie read

"You deserve to be crowned champions in Ghana in the year under review following your electrifying campaign this year.

"You have shown that with commitment, dedication and hardwork, the sky cannot be the limit.

It's our outmost believe that you will continue to raise the flag of our country high as you venture into Africa next year.

We are confident that your club will be a good ambassador for our country as you participate in Africa's elite inter-club competition."

All Stars will be presented with the trophy and medals on Sunday when the play as guest of relegated Hasaacas in Sekondi.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

women are the roots of all evil
By: abena
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img