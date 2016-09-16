Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 16 September 2016 21:10 CET

Newcastle United new boy Christian Atsu reveals he turned down several offers abroad to sign for English Championship side


Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has revealed he received several offers abroad before deciding on a loan move with the Magpies.

Atsu,24, joined the English Championship side on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The Ghana international marked his debut for the Magpies in their 6-0 drubbing of Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday, where he provided an assist.

But he has revealed he received several offers from Spain and France before deciding to commit his short-term future with Rafael BenÃ­tez's men.

"Yeah I had had clubs from Spain and also from France but I decided to come to Newcastle," Atsu told BBC Radio Newcastle on Friday.

"It's my option and I'm very happy that I made this decision," he added. "Newcastle is a big club and for my development, with the coach, I think is the best option for me.

"I spoke with my family and friends and they also gave me the green light."

The Ghanaian, who has 42 caps for his country, was named best player at the 2015 African Cup of Nations.

