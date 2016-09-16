Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 16 September 2016

Ghanaian duo Agyei, Asante named in TP Mazembe's 19-man squad ahead of Confederation Cup clash against Etoile du Sahel


Ghanaian duo Daniel Nii Adjei and Solomon Asante have been named in TP Mazembe's 19-man squad for their CAF Confederation Cup semi-final clash against Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel on Saturday.

The two players have been the most consistent among their Ghanaian quintet at the club since last year.

The duo are expected to provide mobility and skill-set for the Ravens ahead of their trip to the North African nation.

Mazembe won the African Champions League title last season to set up a February clash with Etoile in the Super Cup.

Ghanaian Daniel Adjei scored both goals in that Super Cup victory and is among a 19-man squad chosen by French coach Hubert Velud for Saturday's first leg.

Etoile and Mazembe have won nine African titles each

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

