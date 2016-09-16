Accra City Hotel shows class at CDH Olympiad

After a thrilling and dazzling tournament, Accra City Hotel (formerly Novotel) emerged Champions ofthe maiden CDH Olympiad (Invitational Tournament) held at the Lizzy Sports Complex.

Twelve companies under the CDH umbrella locked horns in what was evidently, the most memorable sporting event in the life of the group of companies.

Accra City Hotel clinched the enviable top spot with 340 points, followed by Phoenix Insurance with 330 and then CDH with 265 points. Phoenix Life Assurance Limited and Global Cinemas/Functions Risk Management Limited followed in descending order.

Accra City Hotel won the tournament by winning some events and placing well in other sports.

The games played included 100 meter sprints for males and females, relay race, shrinking island, water carry race, balloon team challenge, soccer tournament, among others.

There was an exciting curtain-raiser soccer match between executives/managers across the CDH Group and general staff.

The Group CEO of the CDH Group, Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee, in his closing remarks, charged all staff across the CDH Group to celebrate sporting events like the CDH Olympiad.

“It’s time to go big with our yearly corporate fun games. We have come very far and we have to take it to another level.

“We’re now prepared to face other organisations who may want to engage in sporting competition with us. Before the close of this year, we will play one of the big banks in Ghana in a thrilling football match and win,” Mr. Adu-Sarkodee said to the delight of staff members of the CDH Group.

Hundreds of staff members of the CDH Group across the country participated in the tightly-contested competition.

Participating companies were CDH Savings and Loans Limited, CDH Asset Management Limited, CDH Securities Limited, CDH Commodities Limited and CDH Engineering Solutions Limited. Others were Phoenix Health Insurance, Phoenix Life Assurance and Phoenix Insurance. The rest were Accra City Hotel, Global Cinemas and Functions Risk Management Limited, an associate company of CDH.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports