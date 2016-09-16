Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 20:36 CET

Ayew Ayew return will be sooner than expected - Bilic

By MyJoyOnline

West Ham coach Slaven Bilic faced the media ahead of his side's Premier League game against West Brom on Saturday with good news about Ghana star Andre Ayew.

Ayew got injured against Chelsea and initial reports said the forward will be four months out. But Bilic has further given more hope that the player will be back before that time.

"Sakho and Cresswell will be back soon. Aaron is sprinting already and Ayew will be back sooner than what was expected,” he said.

Ayew, 26, joined Black Stars fans in his worry that he could have potentially missed the national team squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew joined West Ham earlier this month on a three-year deal worth £20.5 million from Swansea City after hitting 12 goals in 34 league appearances for the Welsh side last season.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

Depending upon which party rules in Ghana, the system of politics in the country may be as shapeless as it is today!
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img