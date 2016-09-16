Ghanaian striker Samuel Boateng working hard for first team promotion at SJK Seinajoki

Ghanaian striker Samuel Boateng is hoping to catch the eyes of first team handlers of Finnish side SJK Seinajoki.

He is with the second team of the Finnish champions who play in the country's third division.

But with SJK Seinajoki struggling this season, it has been difficult for the coaches to look at talents in the youth teams.

Boateng was born in Ghana but left to Canada before moving to Finland to play football.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com