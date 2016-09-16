Wa All Stars deserve to be champions- Dreams FC coach Akonnor

Dreams FC coach CK Akonnor says Wa All Stars fully deserve to be crowned Ghana Premier League champions.

All Stars clinched the title with one match to spare on Wednesday when they defeated Aduana Stars 2-1.

"For me they deserve it because they have done so well and I want to congratulate them for winning,' Akunnor told Joy FM.

"I have been to WA couple of times and I must tell you that for these guys to be travelling around to play wee k in week out, we must respect that.

"As a coach I respect the technical team and the guys, they have done a good job."

