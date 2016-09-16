Emmanuel Clottey: Former GPL top scorer joins Cypriot side

2012 top scorer of the CAF Champions has joined Northern Cypriot side Yalova FC.

Clottey , 29 after making a cameo appearance for Kumasi Asante Kotoko last season in a controversial deal that could have landed the Porcupine Warriors a fine and points deduction is yet to play active football.

In a bid to relaunch his career he has joined his compatriots Samuel Kingston, younger brother of ex-internationals Richard and Laryea and Theophilus Mensah at the club.

Emmanuel Clottey helped Berekum Chelsea win the 2010-11 Ghana Premier League and was their star-man when they featured in the CAF Champions League in 2012, scoring ten goals to win the top scorer's award.

Clottey's sterling performance attracted interest from Esperance Sportive de Tunis, who paid over $2 million for his services.

However, he failed to mark impact in the Tunisian and subsequently got involved in a breach of contract.

