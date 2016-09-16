Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 September 2016 19:40 CET

Emmanuel Clottey: Former GPL top scorer joins Cypriot side

2012 top scorer of the CAF Champions has joined Northern Cypriot side Yalova FC.

Clottey , 29 after making a cameo appearance for Kumasi Asante Kotoko last season in a controversial deal that could have landed the Porcupine Warriors a fine and points deduction is yet to play active football.

In a bid to relaunch his career he has joined his compatriots Samuel Kingston, younger brother of ex-internationals Richard and Laryea and Theophilus Mensah at the club.

Emmanuel Clottey helped Berekum Chelsea win the 2010-11 Ghana Premier League and was their star-man when they featured in the CAF Champions League in 2012, scoring ten goals to win the top scorer's award.

Clottey's sterling performance attracted interest from Esperance Sportive de Tunis, who paid over $2 million for his services.

However, he failed to mark impact  in the Tunisian and subsequently got involved in a breach of contract.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

i'm an extrovert; i say things the way they are, i speak my mind, i make my points freely. that's my source of progress. life goes on.
By: DOUGLAS KWABENA YEBO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img