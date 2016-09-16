Daniel Amartey wants Leicester City to continue winning form against Burnley

Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey is targeting a second successive win when they host Burnley on Saturday after their Champions League win at Club Brugge.

Amartey has excelled in the holding midfield role in the absence of Namplays Mendy.

"We went there [Brugge] to win and we went in with a strong mentality,' Amartey told LCFC TV HD.

"We have to keep the same mentality and same focus for the Burnley game.

"Last time at home, we played well and gave a good performance. We can't always get everything perfect. You get good and bad days but we have to respond always.

"We have to keep working and when challenges come, you have to be strong.

"Now it's a lot of games. For me, that's nice. What will help me a lot is rest. I have to rest after training and after games.

"We play Wednesday, Saturday and Tuesday, so I will be making sure I get lots of rest."

